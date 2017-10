by Nona Estrin

What happened to the leaves while we were away? Opposite-branched ash trees, which turn colors from yellow to peach to deep mahogany, stand bare against the blue, blue sky. Many sugar maples are in disarray, either bare, covered only by a few brassy samaras or seeds, or sporting a variety of dead leaves, limp green leaves and bare branches. And on sidewalks and paths, not colored leaves, but dead ones. Was it the heat? The drought? Stay tuned for the rest of fall foliage!