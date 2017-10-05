HEARD ON THE STREET: 10.5.17

Vermont Big Game Reporting Stations

MONTPELIER – Vermont hunters who take deer, bears or turkeys must bring them to a reporting station within 48 hours.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department keeps an updated list of big game reporting stations on their website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) with a map showing their locations. Here is a direct link to the map and list: http://tinyurl.com/hf7dd73 .

“Bringing your deer, bear or turkey to a reporting station is greatly appreciated because it enables us to collect important information on where and how many of them are taken during hunting seasons,” said Mark Scott, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s director of wildlife, “and it also provides the opportunity to gather biological data at some of the locations during youth deer weekend and opening weekend of the November deer season.”

Ribbon Cutting Officially Opens Gifford’s New Independent Living

RANDOLPH – On September 26, 2017, Gifford Medical Center officially celebrated the opening of 49 new apartments in Strode Independent Living on the Morgan Orchards Senior Living campus in Randolph Center.

Gifford staff, apartment residents, neighbors, and community members (many who have supported the Morgan Orchards project from the very beginning) gathered to celebrate as Vermont Governor Phil Scott cut a red ribbon that stretched across the entrance to the new building. Governor Scott noted that the group was celebrating a new community, not just the opening of a new facility, and stressed the importance of supporting healthy aging in Vermont.

“By 2030, if we continue on our current demographic trajectory, Vermont will be the oldest state in the country, with over 25 percent of our total population over the age of 65,” he said. “Older Vermonters are one of our most significant resources, serving on school and select boards, volunteering at community organizations, and they also contribute to our workforce. We need to continue to focus on supporting Vermonters as they age.”

The 30-acre senior living community, with the 70,000-square-foot independent living building, the Menig Nursing Home, and a planned assisted-living facility, was designed to provide a full-spectrum of living options for area seniors.

Gifford President and CEO Dan Bennett honored Brookfield, Vt. residents Larry and Ellie Strode, whose generous support helped to make the Independent Living building possible. They supported the project from the earliest stages, knowing that it would ensure that seniors wouldn’t be forced to leave the neighborhoods they love when downsizing or needing extra support and assistance.

“The Strodes have long been part of community discussions about the need for senior housing options in our community. They experienced firsthand the sadness and frustration dislocation brings when Larry’s parents had to move because they needed additional support and care,” he said. “Today we celebrate the creation of these beautiful homes, which bring seniors new options to remain engaged in our community when they decide to downsize.”

Gifford Board of Directors Chair Matt Considine thanked the guests who helped complete the project, including Gifford Facilities Director Doug Pfohl, Matthew Reed from Weimann Lamphere Architects; Rob Higgins, Peter Nelson, Evan Douglas, Andrew Martin, Adam Wood, and Heidi Davis from Neagley & Chase construction; Clay Adams and Kevin Raleigh from Mascoma Savings Bank; and Tom Leavitt, Megan Cicio, and Al Flory from Northfield Savings Bank.

Strode Independent Living offers active seniors the best of small town life combined with the ability to choose aspects of senior living support that work best for their lifestyle. The apartments have been grouped into clustered neighborhoods around shared internal and external spaces that include a library, fitness center, dining room, lounges, sunroom, tavern, and community rooms.

The building has been placed to catch both sunrise and sunset views, and the surrounding landscape is integrated into the building design wherever possible. A convenient location (next to I-89 and the VTC campus), and easy access to the outdoors (an extensive system of hiking and snowshoeing trails are planned for the campus) make it easy for seniors to maintain an active and engaged lifestyle.

For more information visit www.morganorchards.com

Don’t Miss These Student Exhibitions and Lectures at the Vermont College of Fine Arts!

MFA in Graphic Design Student Exhibitions

The MFA in Graphic Design program will host student exhibitions during its Fall 2017 residency.

Graduating Student Exhibition – College Hall Gallery

Schedule: Tuesday, 10/10, 10 am-12 pm, 1 pm-9 pm; Wednesday, 10/11, 10 am-6 pm; Thursday, 10/12, 12 pm-9 pm; Friday, 10/13, 12 pm-9 pm; Saturday, 10/14, 10 am-7 pm

Public Reception: Friday, 10/13, 7 pm-9 pm

Returning Student Exhibitions – Alumni Hall

Schedule: Wednesday, 10/11 – Friday, 10/13, 10 am-9 pm

MFA in Graphic Design Lectures

Three Visiting Designers present lectures specializing in design anthropology, design theory, and type design throughout the week.

“Respectful Design: the Canadian Context” with Visiting Designer Dr. Tori Tunstall

Sunday, 10/8, 4:30-5:30 pm, Noble Lounge

“True or False: A Typographic Discourse” with Visiting Designer Sibylle Hagmann

Tuesday, 10/10, 6-7 pm, Noble Lounge

“Will Burtin’s Brain: Designing and Exhibiting the Black Box” with Visiting Designer Randy Nakamura

Thursday, 10/12, 6-7 pm, Noble Lounge

More information about the MFA in Graphic Design Public Events can be found at: http://vcfa.edu/graphic-design