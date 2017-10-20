Colleen Twomey to Receive 2017 Visionary Voice Award for Excellence in Work to End Sexual Violence

Each year, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center offers the Visionary Voice Awards to recognize the creativity and hard work of individuals around the country who have demonstrated outstanding work to end sexual violence. Sexual violence coalitions across the country are invited to nominate an outstanding individual to receive the award in their state. The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is happy to announce the Vermont state coalition nominee and recipient of the 2017 Visionary Voice Award: Colleen Twomey.

Colleen Twomey is the coordinator of the Legal Advocacy program with the Clarina Howard Nichols Center in Morrisville which serves victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking. Twomey is an engaging and effective collaborator. “Colleen is truly gifted at building relationships with everyone she works with – survivors of domestic and sexual violence, law enforcement, and community partners. At Clarina, she quickly establishes trust with survivors through her calm demeanor, attention to detail, and genuine care for their well-being.” says Becky Gonyea, Executive Director of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.

Twomey is a self-proclaimed truth-seeker and dreamer of a violence-free future. Through her work, Twomey supports survivors of domestic, sexual, and stalking violence as they navigate the complexities of the justice system. She is currently empowering students at Johnson State College to create a violence-free campus culture. She is interested in collective freedom for all people and the planet and is inspired by a vision of healing. Says Twomey, “I am called to my work to build supportive relationships with survivors in our community while enhancing and bridging system services for survivors. I work each day to create a culture of well-being and healing for survivors through deep empathy, human connection, and authentic relationship.”

The Vermont Network will be presenting the award to Twomey at the Clarina Howard Nichols Center’s annual meeting in Morrisville on the evening of October 18th.



