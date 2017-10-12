“All Things LGBTQ” Celebrates First Year of Broadcast.

All Things LGBTQ will celebrate its first year of broadcast with its 26th episode scheduled to air on Comcast/ORCA channel 15 at 8pm Saturday, October 14th.

All Things LGBTQ, a news and interview format program featuring reportage of events regarding Central Vermont’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and HIV communities, tapes and airs a new episode in the ongoing series every 2 weeks on Comcast/ORCA public access channel 15. Previous episodes are available for streaming via the ORCA website.

The concept for the program originated with Linda Quinlan of Montpelier. Quinlan will be the featured interview of the anniversary broadcast sharing her vision for the show and recalling her other activist and organizing activities. Central Vermonters may be familiar with Quinlan as a locally and nationally acclaimed poet, playwright and memoirist.

As one of the hosts of All Things LGBTQ, Quinlan reports on national and celebrity news. She is joined by Anne Charles of Montpelier, who covers international events and presents occasional book reviews, and Keith Goslant of Montpelier, who reports on regional, local and HIV news and legislative developments.

Before retiring, Charles taught college literature for thirty years. Having pursued a forty-three-year career in the field of mental health Goslant, currently works for the VT Dept. of Mental Health. Quinlan and Charles were two of the original organizers of Rainbow Umbrella of Central VT and of this year’s Solidarity March for Visibility and Equality. Goslant has been a longtime activist in VT working on issues of civil rights and equality nationally and throughout the state.



