VIDEO: Health Care News Conference July 17, 2017

Non-Partisan News Conference held on the topic of Health Care Reform and the present law under consideration at the Federal level in Washington, D. C. Speakers at this conference included: Vermont Governor Phil Scott; U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy; U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders; U.S. Representative Peter Welch; Vermont Speaker of the House of Representatives Mitzi Johnson; Vermont State Representative, House Minority Leader Don Turner; Vermont State Senator, Senate Minority Leader Dustin Degree; Vermont Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe. After their remarks they answered questions from the press. Conference held at the Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT on Monday, July 17, 2017.