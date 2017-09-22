On the Road

by Brent Curtis

I talk to a lot of visitors. The number and frequency of these conversations will increase exponentially as we head into foliage season.

Visitors seem to mention two things, how clean our roadsides are and second, how much the absence of billboards adds to their trip.

Starting in 1970, then-Governor Deane C. Davis and others made Vermont the first state in the country to designate a day to simply “clean up” the state. In the past several years a non-profit organization, “Green-Up Vermont,” reaches out to volunteers from around the state to scour roadsides on the first Saturday in May. In 2018, that first Saturday, known as Green-Up Day, will be May 5.

Vermont was the first state to ban billboards on its highways. Maine, Hawaii and Alaska followed. Vermonter Ted Riehle is credited for his extraordinary efforts to help pass the 1968 law that made Vermont billboard-free. He was one of many who focused on maintaining the true beauty of our state by keeping the roadside free from visual clutter. And believe me, people notice.

Interstates

I-89 in Middlesex, night closures northbound between Exit 8 (Montpelier) and Exit 9 (Middlesex) will occur Monday throughThursday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be setting steel over the interstate during those hours.

Around the State

US 2 Cabot/Danville has reduced speed limits for a multi-year road project. Traffic will be shifted to the widened section of US 2 east of the Goodrich Sugar House. Expect delays. Bridgework will begin on the west end of the project near Folsom Farm this week. Expect alternating one-lane traffic in this project zone.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the interstate closure period this week. See I-89 closure above.

Montpelier: Paving, weather permitting, on Elm Street/VT 12. Work hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Expect delays due to alternating one-lane traffic. The intersection of Spring and Elm Streets will get some daytime work this week. Day work on Northfield Street will close that work zone. Motorists must use the detour around the work zone. Road reconstruction continues on Memorial Drive this week.

US 2 in East Montpelier will see excavation near the VT 14 bridge. This work will be done during off-peak traffic hours. Motorists will encounter night work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Expect delays during work hours.

VT 14/South Main Street and US 302 North Main Street, VT 14 N/Maple Avenue will get some more roadwork this week. Alternating one-lane traffic for night work, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., again this week.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov