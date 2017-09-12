On The Road

by Brent Curtis

What vehicle is big, yellow, displays flashing yellow and red lights has arms that unfold with red lights and stop signs on it? A school bus of course. That was easy to figure out. What is not easy to figure out is why people still pass school buses while they are loading and unloading. Here are some do’s and don’ts. When you see the school bus pay attention to the bus driver. When you see the flashing, yellow lights don’t speed up to avoid stopping. Do slow down and prepare to stop. When the flashing red lights are engaged, don’t crowd the bus. If you are facing the front of the bus, do stop a reasonable distance from the bus so you can see the driver and students as they exit. From the rear of the bus, don’t get to close. Do try to stay in the drives rear view mirror. This is not a drag strip so don’t charge forward when the lights are turned off. Do let the bus start moving first (as a curtesy). Embrace the bus route and enjoy the ride. Where else can you see bright pink tutus with flashing sneakers or ladybug umbrellas standing in line with ninja turtle hats and light sabers? And how about a wave or thumbs up to the bus driver?

Interstates

I-89 In Middlesex Night Closures Northbound between Exit 8- Montpelier and Exit 9- Middlesex will occur Monday through Thursday 8p to 6a. Crews will be setting steel over the Interstate during those hours.

Around the State

Montpelier: Paving, weather permitting, on Elm Street/VT12. Work hours 7a to 9p. Expect delays due to alternating one-lane -traffic. The Intersection of Spring and Elm Streets will get some daytime work this week. Day work on Northfield Street will close that work zone on Monday 9/11, Tuesday 9/12 and possibly Wednesday 9/13 . Motorists must use the detour around the work zone. Road reconstruction continues on Memorial Drive this week.

US 2 Cabot/Danville has reduced speed limits for a multi-year road project. Traffic will be shifted to the widened section of US 2 east of the Goodrich Sugar House. Expect delays. Bridgework will begin on the west end of the project near Folsom Farm this week. Expect alternating one-lane traffic in this project zone.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the Interstate closure period this week. See I-89 Closure Above.

US 2 in East Montpelier will see excavation near the VT 14 Bridge. This work will be done during off-peak traffic hours. Motorists will encounter night work between 7pm and 7am . Expect delays during work hours.

VT 14/South Main Street and US 302 North Main Street, VT 14 N/Maple Ave. will get some more roadwork this week. Alternating one-lane traffic for night work, 7p to 6a, again this week.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 12A from Granville town line to Northfield has a road improvement project. Look for multiple work zones with alternating one-lane traffic in this project area. Expect delays.