On The Road

by Brent Curtis

Do we need a “Distracted Walking Law?” Drivers have had too many close calls with distracted walkers. So many in fact, I have broken them down into categories: The jacket and tie “Business Walker” talking on the phone; game playing “Pokémon Walker” following the screen and nothing else; the spandex wearing “Exercise, Steps Per Minute Jogger/Walkers,” darting into the street or smack dab in the middle of the road (with or without a crew); and the always popular, you’ve got talent “Singing, Lead Guitar Mimicking Music Lover Walker.” It is important to be aware of your surroundings when you are on foot. Pay attention when crossing the road. Check out http://www.nsc.org/learn/safety-knowledge/Pages/news-and-resources-pedestrian-safety.aspx. Or you can just call your mother.

Interstate

I-89. In Middlesex, drivers should expect more northbound and southbound lane closures and slower speed limits near the US 2 overpass.

Around the State

Montpelier: Milling then paving on Elm Street/VT all the way to the Middlesex town line. Work hours 7 a.m to 9 p.m. Expect long delays in this work zone. Spring Street could get some night work this week depending on weather. Day work will continue on Northfield Street with alternating one-lane traffic causing delays. Motorists are asked to use the detour around the work zone.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Alternating one-lane traffic this week. Expect delays.

US 2 in East Montpelier will see excavation near the VT 14 Bridge. This work will be done during off-peak traffic hours. Motorists will encounter night work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Expect delays during work hours.

North Main Street, Washington Street and Maple Avenue in Barre City will be wrapping up the paving projects. Day work will have minimal impact on traffic. Night work will include final paving and line striping on US 302.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 63 in Berlin and Barre Town has a resurfacing project with lane closures. Expect delays.

VT 64 from Northfield to Williamstown has roadwork causing lane closures. Delays likely.

VT 12A from Granville town line to Northfield has a road improvement project. Look for multiple work zones with alternating one-lane traffic in this project area. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent H. Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.