NATURE WATCH: Waiting for Crickets

by Nona Estrin

The fall soundscape is still missing something for me, and I think the early cold spring has made them late. The chirping of crickets! Tree crickets are singing. The ones that trill on continuously and could be confused with ringing in the ears! But ahh! the chirping ones, the sweet ones, either the field crickets, or even sweeter yet, the snowy tree crickets, those I long to hear! Even so, four distinct kinds of grasshopper/crickets were singing here before it rained. But I’m waiting…and listening…every moment’s a pleasure!