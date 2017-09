by Nona Estrin

A visit to the Outer Cape coincides with the remnants of Hurricane Jose. We will be holed up for the winds and rain, then enjoying the great swells after Jose has passed well to our North.

Our thoughts are with hundreds of thousands of tree swallows, migrating now along the coast, fattening up on bayberries, which puts them in close proximity to the winds and waves. Safe trip until next year.