National Life, Hiring Will Be At Veterans Job Fair

SOUTH BURLINGTON — National Life, which is hiring for positions throughout the company, will participate in a job fair next week dedicated to veterans.

National Life employees who are military veterans will be part of the company’s contingent at the Sept. 11 Community and Military Veteran Job Fair sponsored by the Vermont Department of Labor.

The job fair will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the Sheraton Hotel Conference Center in South Burlington.

National Life has a long tradition of hiring military veterans and maintains a military advisory team that helps with hiring and integration of new employees from the armed services.

National Life recognizes values that our armed forces instill in its members: loyalty, integrity, diligence, and selflessness. Our company actively follows these same values and expects them in all employees. Together we share a common goal in preserving our community.

