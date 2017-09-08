Local Writers Launch Campaign To Publish

BERLIN/WORCESTER — Cécile Green of Worcester and Jeremy Hansen of Berlin have launched a Kickstarter project to fund the release of their forthcoming local food book “The Vermont Locavore’s Guide.” Their goal is to provide a resource that connects all of the different parts necessary to bring Vermonters closer to their food and food producers. The project may be found at http://bit.ly/VTLocavore.

“Through this book, Cécile and I hope to support local farms, reduce ‘food miles’ and food waste, and make fresher food available to more people,” says Hansen.

The guide is organized into five main sections, “The On Ramp,” “Recipes,” “Producers.” “Products”, and “Starting a Garden Co-op.” The goal of “The On Ramp” is to help readers decide what their next actions are so that they can start eating more local food. “Recipes” is a collection, month-by-month, of recipes featuring only ingredients that can be grown in Vermont and that are available in-season or preserved in that month. The “Producers” chapter provides a huge list of Vermont farmers and other food producers who sell directly to consumers, broken down by county. “Products” describes most foods that can be grown reliably in Vermont, when they’re in season, how to preserve them, links to recipes in the guide that use them and links to the producers that grow or raise them. “Starting a Garden Co-op” builds upon Cécile’s prior experience and takes readers through the steps necessary to organize members of their own neighborhoods, communities or families to collaboratively produce food on their own.

Feedback about “The Vermont Locavore’s Guide” has been enthusiastic.

Rural Vermont’s Ben Hewitt, also the author of “The Town That Food Saved: How One Community Found Vitality in Local Food” said, “The Vermont Locavore’s Guide is an essential resource for anyone looking to deepen their connections to place and food. It should be read like a good meal is eaten: Slowly and with gratitude for all it affords.”

“I’m excited for Vermonters to get their hands on a copy of The Vermont Locavore’s Guide. The more we can do to connect people to local farms and producers, the more of our money stays in the local economy. Not only that, but as Vermonters get to know their farmers and can discuss the practices they use — conventional, GMO-free conventional, or organic—the more certain they can be that they are spending their money on the food they prioritize for their values,” said organic farmer and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman.