Jump & Splash Task Force to Host Public Forum

MONTPELIER — In surveys, Montpelier residents have overwhelmingly said the city needs a new indoor recreation facility. But how can Montpelier really make it happen? How does a community mobilize to make the choices and marshal the resources? What is the impact of a completed facility, and how is it sustained?

Montpelier’s Jump & Splash Task Force will hold a public forum, “How to Build a Recreation Center: Lessons for Montpelier from Claremont, New Hampshire,” on Monday, Oct. 2, from 5:30–7 p.m. at the high school (in the cafeteria).

The aim of this event is to learn from those who have already walked this path. In 2013, Claremont NH opened its new Community Center, which features a competition pool, teaching pool, elevated track, basketball courts, fitness facility, aerobics room, multi-function rooms, conference room, game room, shower and locker rooms and kitchen. Scott Hausler and Tim Hernon of Claremont were centrally involved in shepherding that project from concept to completion. Hausler and Hernon will share their story and answer questions. Members of Montpelier’s Jump & Splash Task Force will also report on what they learned at an intensive workshop on recreation facility development. Discussion will be driven by questions and comments from the audience.

The Jump & Splash Task Force urges residents who care about the future of indoor recreation in Montpelier to attend and bring their questions.