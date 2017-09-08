HEARD ON THE STREET: 9.7.17

Plainfield Old Home Days Are Upon Us

PLAINFIELD — Old Home Days starts on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. with a rolicking revue at the Plainfield Opera House and then continues all day on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Plainfield’s community parade, followed by a chicken barbeque and other activities at the Plainfield Recreation Field. All is free except for the chicken barbeque.

The revue includes storytelling, music, skits, standup comedy, poets and step dancing. Diane Martin, who created the Vermont State Song, will wrap up a program that includes Skitmeisters, two bands, Umlaut and Araña, and the Step ‘n’ Time Line Dancers.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Town Clerk Linda Wells will lead a fitness walk starting at the rec field at 8:30 a.m.. There will be a yard sale at the Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Music will accompany the Plainfield Rescue and Fire Department chicken barbeque.

Features include making a bicycle smoothie, a bouncie house and rubber duck race. Information will be available about local maple syrup, the town’s hazard mitigation and flood prevention work, the Cutler Memorial Library, Plainfield Co-op and the senior center. Also on tap is a street tree walk, invasive species walk and a hstoric walk around the village. For more information contact Sasha Thayer at selectboard11@gmail.com.

Montpelier Police Department Rescues Skunk

(From a posting on the MPD Facebook Page)

MONTPELIER — At about 3:15 a.m. on August 24, we (Montpelier Police Department) received a complaint from a citizen waiting at the Greyhound bus stop who was concerned about a skunk wandering in the roadway on Main Street with a yogurt cup stuck on its head.

Wanting to avoid dealing with a skunk vs. car incident (and the smell) in the middle of downtown, Officer Purcell White turned to the internet for ideas on how to address this unique situation. She located the article below (with video) entitled “How to take a yogurt cup off a skunk’s head without getting sprayed” which outlined how the Flagstaff Police Department in Arizona dealt with a similar incident: http://globalnews.ca/…/how-to-take-a-yogurt-cup-off-a-skun…/

Blanket in hand, we located the poor guy bumping repeatedly into a curb at the Main and Barre Street intersection. We were able to cover him with the blanket, pull the cup off his head, and send him on his way, all without getting sprayed. And then we recycled the cup, so a win all around.

If you come across wildlife in a bad situation such as this, please call us or Vermont Fish & Wildlife before approaching or taking action.

Bragg Farm Robbed

EAST MONTPELIER — On the night of Aug. 17 to 18, someone made off with a boatload of items from the Bragg Farm located on Route 14.

Police reported that at 8 a.m. on Aug. 18 Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were advised of a reported burglary that occurred at the Bragg farm in East Montpelier. The subsequent investigation revealed a large amount of merchandise was stolen overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 229-9191.

Paving Project Wrapping Up — VCFA Ramp Work Ahead

MONTPELIER — The “Makeover Montpelier” paving and sidewalk reconstruction work is wrapping up in the downtown area with a few other items to be addressed. The contractor, Engineers Construction, is now working on the Elm Street phase of the project. The selected 1,300 foot-long segment of Gallison Hill Road was milled and paving completed mid-August. Then, the Department of Public Works crew worked on Governor Davis Avenue and replaced one crosswalk ramp on High School Drive. When complete, the crew will begin work on replacing several sidewalk ramps in the vicinity of the Vermont College of Fine Arts. These ramps are noncompliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and must be reconstructed to properly accommodate incoming students at the college.

Norwich Announces New Commandant of Cadets

NORTHFIELD — Norwich University officials have named Lieutenant Colonel Michael S. Titus, U.S. Army (retired), as new commandant of cadets, a uniformed position at the rank of colonel, Vermont State Militia. Titus assumed responsibility for the Office of the Commandant and the Corps of Cadets Aug. 8.

Titus brings significant military and higher education experience to the post. He has commanded at the battalion level and led soldiers through three combat deployments. He served as an assistant professor and course director at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and earned graduate degrees at the School of Advanced Military Studies in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. He most recently served as a strategic logistics adviser on the joint staff.

“I am deeply flattered and honored to be selected to serve as Norwich’s Commandant of Cadets,” Titus said. “The Corps of Cadets has been developing disciplined men and women of character for centuries, and I am excited to contribute to that legacy in some small way.”

The Commandant of Cadets is responsible for the leadership training, character development, administration, housing, morale, welfare, good order and discipline of the Corps of Cadets. The Commandant establishes policies, rules and regulations and operating procedures for efficient and effective operations. The Commandant develops and manages budgets for all areas of responsibilities.

Middlesex Bridge Project To Close I89 Exits 8 & 9

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is moving forward with plans to set the structural steel for the new U.S. 2 bridge over I-89 in Middlesex. For the safety of motorists traveling on I-89, VTrans will close I-89 at night, one direction at a time, between Exit 8 in Montpelier and Exit 9 in Middlesex so crews can set the steel over the travel lanes.

Northbound I-89 closures will occur from approximately Sept. 5 through Sept. 13, Monday through Thursday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Southbound I-89 closures will occur from approximately Sept. 14 through Sept. 21, Monday through Thursday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists will be directed to use an alternate route using US 2 between Montpelier and Middlesex. The alternate route will be marked with signs.

During the closure periods, two-way traffic will be maintained on US 2 with occasional interruptions to allow equipment to access the site.

During the daytime, I-89 will be reduced to one-lane at the project site. Motorists can expect delays.

Contact Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, with any comments with regards to the project at 479-6994. Construction updates and project photos are posted at http://www.us2middlesex.vtransprojects.vermont.gov/ .