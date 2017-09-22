HEARD ON THE STREET: 9.21.17

Clean Water Fund Board Seeks Public Input on Budget

Deadline Sept. 28

MONTPELIER — The Clean Water Fund Board is accepting public comments on their Clean Water Fund Budget (dec.vermont.gov/watershed/cwi/cwf) for the next fiscal year. The fund supports municipalities, farmers and others in making investments in projects to improve water quality. Your participation will help officials understand public priorities for funding clean water improvements.

The board will accept comments until Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at anr.cleanwatervt@vermont.gov or mail to:

Attention: Clean Water Initiative Program, Department of Environmental Conservation, 1 National Life Drive, Main 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522

The public may attend a presentation on the recommended budget and the development process Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to noon (RSVP by emailing anr.cleanwatervt@vermont.gov) in the Catamount Room at the National Life Building in Montpelier or online via Skype for Business at: https://meet.lync.com/vermontgov-vermont/bethany.sargent/9RW9CZLY.

Vermont’s Clean Water Fund Board includes the Agency of Administration, Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Agency of Natural Resources and Agency of Transportation.

Northfield Savings Bank Gives Grant To Adult Basic Ed

MONTPELIER — Northfield Savings Bank has provided a $2,500 grant in support of Central Vermont Adult Basic Education’s free adult education and literacy instruction. Each year hundreds of adults from Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties rely on the organization’s services to gain literacy in reading, writing, math, computers, English language, citizenship skills, credentialing for high school diplomas and GEDs and academic skills readiness for career and college.

Carol Shults-Perkins, Executive Director of Central Vermont Adult Basic Education, noted, “We are truly grateful for this commitment to helping neighbors advance their lives through literacy.”

“Northfield Savings Bank has a strong commitment to advancing financial literacy in our state. We are happy to support the effort,” stated Tom Leavitt, chief executive officer of Northfield Savings Bank.

Central Vermont Adult Basic Education’s learning centers are located in Barre, Bradford, Montpelier, Morrisville, Randolph and Waterbury, and instruction is also offered at libraries and other community locations. For more information, call 476-4588 or go to www.cvabe.org.

Vermont Shaw’s Supermarkets Support National ‘Hunger Is’ Program by Raising Funds for Local Hunger Free Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON — All of the Shaw’s supermarkets in Vermont will be asking their customers to donate at the register to support Hunger Free Vermont’s “Breakfast After the Bell Challenge” initiative. The fundraising effort began Sept. 15 and will continue until Oct. 15 and is part of the national Hunger Is program.

The Vermont Breakfast After the Bell Challenge has encouraged 38 schools to move their breakfast model to an “after the bell” model, dramatically increasing breakfast participation by as much at 642%. When breakfast is part of the school day, kids don’t have to get to school early, which is particularly hard for students who have long bus rides in rural towns. Plus there is less segregation and stigma when the meal program is built into the school day. Teachers can even count breakfast in the classroom as instruction time by incorporating a morning activity, announcements and other opportunities for engagement during breakfast in the classroom.

Calais Sawmill Receives Grant from Vermont Arts Council

CALAIS — The Robinson Sawmill, a water-powered sawmill, has been chosen to receive a Vermont Arts Council Cultural Facilities Grant of $8,500 to restore the penstock. The penstock is the long metal pipe that carries water from the mill pond dam to the water wheel that, in turn, drives the sawmill machinery. Replacing the penstock is the key step in a multi-year $200,000 project that includes repairs to the dam and the mill building, and dredging the mill pond.

“When our restoration is complete we believe we will be the oldest water-powered sawmill in the country and a focal point for education about historic preservation, bygone technology, sustainability and environmental stewardship,” said Larry Gilbert, President of the Board of Trustees of the Robinson Sawmill. “Our education curriculum planning is under way and we hope to attract people ages 1 to 100 to enjoy the mill and to learn.”

The grant is exciting because it is a recognition of the sawmill as a “living museum,” according to Gilbert. “There are probably not many sawmills that have this distinction,” he said. The Arts Council’s Interim Director Teri Bordenave added, “This project fits so well inside the spirit of the Cultural Facilities Grant program. It’s exciting to watch Vermont’s capacity for cultural programming expand — this time, into a mill in a rural hill community.”

The trustees plan to restore and preserve the historic mill located at Kent’s Corner in Calais and keep it in operating condition, as an example of rural Vermont industry in the past, and as a central point for related exhibits, publications and programs.

The mill was built in 1803 and has been in operation for more than 200 years. It is a non-profit organization administered by a group of volunteers who are interested in preserving its history and returning it to its original state.

A capital campaign to raise additional funds will be launched this fall. This spring the Robinson Sawmill also received a $20,000 matching grant from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation to complete work on the mill building.

For additional information, please visit www.robinsonsawmill.org

Capital City Concerts opens its 2017–2018 Season

MONTPELIER — Cellist Emily Taubl will perform in a concert program called “Magic, Modes & Minerals” — the first concert of the 2017–2018 Capital City Concert season on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier, at the corner of School and Main streets, opposite the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.