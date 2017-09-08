Capital City Concerts To Open New Season

MONTPELIER/RUTLAND: Capital City Concerts opens its 2017–2018 season of world-class chamber music on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier, and Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Paramount Theater in Rutland in a program called “Magic, Modes & Minerals.” The performers are an all-star ensemble of some of Vermont’s finest musicians including violinist Mary Rowell, violist Stefanie Taylor, cellist Emily Taubl, harpist Rebecca Kauffman and flutist Karen Kevra. They will play Debussy’s masterpiece Sonata for flute, viola and harp, Carlos Salzedo’s “Scintillation” for solo harp, Caroline Shaw’s “Limestone and Felt” and Albert Roussel’s other-worldly Serenade for flute, harp, and string trio.

In the last five years, there has been an influx of exceptional musicians. A number of them are native New Englanders who worked professionally in New York City, such as The Rowell sisters (Mary and Frances) of Craftsbury Chamber Players fame. Mary Rowell has performed internationally and is the concertmaster of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and is now a part-time resident of Vermont. Rebecca Kauffman, now of Burlington, remains the longtime principal harpist with the Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Symphony, one of the outstanding regional orchestras on the East Coast. Since returning to her home state of Vermont in 2010, violist Stefanie Taylor performed with the New York Philharmonic, was guest principal violist with the American Symphony, and also performed with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and the New York City Ballet Orchestra. The newest-comer to Vermont is Emily Taubl, who was a child prodigy from a large musical family and studied at the Julliard School, Yale School of Music and New England Conservatory. She was a top prizewinner in numerous competitions, and was a featured performer at the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival in Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra, who is the founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts, has lived in Vermont since 1988.

To learn more about the musicians, venues, programs and to order tickets visit www.capitalcityconcerts.org. Individual and subscription tickets (new lower price for 2017 — get all four concerts for the price of five) are also available at Bear Pond Books, Montpelier (in person, check or cash only). Tickets to the Rutland concert available at http://www.paramountvt.org/tickets.