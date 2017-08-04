Pamela Brady Says “Goodbye but not Farewell”

by Nat Frothingham

MORETOWN — Acupuncturist and sound healer Pamela Brady, who has had a busy traditional Chinese medical practice at various locations in downtown Montpelier for 33 years, will be opening a full-time home practice this August.

Discussing her move from Montpelier to an office in her home, she said, “It’s time for me to be working at home. I’ve got a beautiful, natural healing environment. And my husband has built a sound room that’s acoustically perfect for sounds and acupuncture treatments as well.”

Ms. Brady will also be seeing people in their homes or various care facilities in the Central Vermont area and will continue to provide her same range of services as in her home. These services include: acupuncture, moxabustion, and cupping; cancer support and recovery; harmonic sound healing using tuning forks, Tibetan bells and bowls; ear acupuncture for PTSD and opioid addiction; private and group Qigong/Tai Chi classes.

Contact Pamela at 793-6008 or by email at soundspirit@tds.net.

Address: 6406 Moretown Mountain Road, Moretown, VT 05660 — 2 miles up the road from the Falls General Store in Northfield Falls on Route 12.