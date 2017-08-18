On The Road

by Brent Curtis

August 20 through the 26 is Vermont Clean Water Week. This statewide celebration is brought to you by the Department of Environmental Conservation. There will be a rain garden workshop in Castleton, Natural Shoreline Erosion Control Workshop, a Life Underwater public boat trip in Burlington and a green stormwater bicycle tour in Rutland City. It’s “All In for Clean Water.” For registration and a schedule of events go to http://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/cwi/clean-water-week. I remember the words of Samuel T. Coleridge: “Water, water, everywhere, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink.”

Interstate

I-89 In Middlesex, drivers should expect more northbound and southbound lane closures and slower speed limits near the U.S. 2 overpass.

Around the Area

Montpelier: Milling on Elm Street/ VT 12 begin on Aug. 14 all the way to the Middlesex Town line. Spring Street could get some night work this week depending on weather. Day work will continue on Northfield Street with alternating one-lane traffic causing delays. Motorists are asked to use the detour around the work zone.

U.S. 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Alternating one-lane traffic this week. Expect delays.

U.S. 2 in East Montpelier will see excavation near the VT 14 bridge. This work will be done during off-peak traffic hours. Motorists will encounter night work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Expect delays during work hours.

North Main Street, Washington Street and Maple Avenue in Barre City have paving projects. Day work will have minimal impact on traffic. Night work will include final paving and line striping on U.S. 302.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 63 in Berlin and Barre Town has a resurfacing project with lane closures. Expect delays.

VT 64 from Northfield to Williamstown has roadwork causing lane closures. Delays likely.

VT 12A from Granville town line to Northfield has a road improvement project. Look for multiple work zones with alternating one-lane traffic in this project area. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov.