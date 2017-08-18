NATURE WATCH: Fleeting Stillness Of Summer

by Nona Estrin

Now just as summer seems to take a big breath in before turning toward fall, just at the moment when there is a stillness over the land, we humans at these high latitudes speed up. There is first applesauce, fruit and vegetable preservation, visitors pouring into Vermont, old friends, family coming, weddings and school looms into view!!! Oh, my! How to hold it all! I will make space, in all this rush, to do nothing, somewhere outdoors, the brook, the porch, a nearby lake…Ahh! The last stolen moments of summer!