National Life Group Foundation Announces New Application Deadlines

by Beth Rusnock, president, National Life Group Foundation

Since its inception in 2006, the National Life Group Foundation has had the good fortune to support hundreds of nonprofits. The work that’s been accomplished with the money donated has been exciting for us to watch. The good nonprofits do in our backyard and all over this country is inspiring and critical to our communities.

As we’ve been able to help more and more nonprofits, the word spread that we can often help. Between 2014 and 2016, the number of applications submitted to our Foundation increased by 142 percent. The total amount requested increased by 127 percent.

Due to this increase, we will no longer be able to review and make grant decisions on a rolling calendar year cycle. We have had so many requests in the past 10 months that our 2017 budget is now depleted.

To be able to have a holistic overview of all requests at once and then better allocate funds, we will establish an annual enrollment period effective in 2018.

This is how it will work:

All applications and supporting documentation must be submitted between January 1 and March 31, 2018 for consideration.

Decisions will be made by May 31, 2018.

If approved, donations will be mailed by June 30, 2018.

The online application form will remain the same. As a reminder, it can be found on our website, nationallife.com, under the Our Story tab at the top, then on Our Foundation at the left, and Applicant Login.

Our focus will stay the same as well, with a primary emphasis on established programs that support children and families, followed by programs in education, health and human services, the environment and arts and recreation. We will also continue to concentrate on nonprofits in central and northern Vermont.