Middlesex Bridg Project To Close I89 Exits 8 & 9

MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is moving forward with plans to set the structural steel for the new U.S. 2 bridge over I-89 in Middlesex. For the safety of motorists traveling on I-89, VTrans will close I-89 at night, one direction at a time, between Exit 8 in Montpelier and Exit 9 in Middlesex so crews can set the steel over the travel lanes.

Northbound I-89 closures will occur from approximately September 5 through September 13, Monday through Thursday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Southbound I-89 closures will occur from approximately September 14 through September 21, Monday through Thursday nights between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists will be directed to use an alternate route using US 2 between Montpelier and Middlesex. The alternate route will be marked with signs.

During the closure periods, two-way traffic will be maintained on US 2 with occasional interruptions to allow equipment to access the site.

During the daytime, I-89 will be reduced to one-lane at the project site. Motorists can expect delays.

Contact Francine Perkins, Project Outreach Coordinator, FRP Enterprises, LLC with any comments with regards to the project at 802-479-6994. Construction updates and project photos are posted at http://www.us2middlesex.vtransprojects.vermont.gov/ .