HEARD ON THE STREET: 8.3.17

Call to Artists for “Works on the Walls”

MONTPELIER — Langdon Street Alive, the local group that seeks to transform Langdon Street into a public art space, is looking for images to reproduce into posters of various sizes. Selected images will be displayed all along the street.

If you’re looking for a platform to display your artwork publicly, send us JPEGs of your creative work from photos, paintings, cartoons, or any other media. Langdon Street Alive will review submissions and request permission from artists to display selected pieces at different sizes and locations on the street.

We intend to create a temporary show of local art using wheat paste to attach the images to buildings.

The deadline for submissions is August 20, and the show will go up in September.

Email your images to: wardjoyce1@hotmail.com.

Pool and Rec Task Force Progresses

MONTPELIER — The “pool project” moves forward. Jump and Splash, formerly the Montpelier Indoor Rec and Aquatics Task Force, is now incorporated and has been working with City officials and other interested groups to come up with solid business and facilities plans for a state of the art recreational facility. The facility is envisioned to include recreational/rehab and competition indoor pools, plus numerous “dry” facilities, such as basketball and pickleball courts, indoor track, climbing wall, weight training, wellness programs, programs for seniors and more. Possible venues include the high school property near the bike path and Interstate access. A feasibility study to address the needs for affordability, accessibility and sustainability is in the works. The task force meets regularly the first and third Tuesdays of every month, not including holidays. Stay posted. For more information go to the Jump and Splash website at jumpandsplashvt.org

Morse Farm Featured in Boston Magazine

EAST MONTPELIER — Boston magazine has highlighted a local treasure in a round-up filled with seafood shacks, road-trip favorites, modern eateries and more. “How to Eat Like a New Englander” boasts a local’s guide to 43 New England classics, including many hidden gems across the region.

Included in the 12-page spread is a local establishment in Montpelier, Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks, and its Maple Creemee, which was deemed a New England classic worthy of a road-trip!

Old Stone House Museum Seeks Director

BROWNINGTON — Peggy Day-Gibson has announced that she will retire as director of the Old Stone House Museum in October, and the board of trustees is searching for the right person to take her place.

The museum sits just south of Quebec in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. The museum is comprised of a neighborhood of early 19th century buildings, offering visitors artifacts to discover, and the story of how this rural area played an important part in the development of education in Vermont and the United States.

The museum’s centerpiece, the four-story dormitory, was designed and built by the school’s headmaster, Alexander Twilight in 1836. He was the first African American to graduate from an American college and to be elected to a state legislature.

The campus includes Twilight’s house; the home of Samuel Read Hall, who started the first school for teacher training in the United States, and wrote the first teacher training manual; the Cyrus Eaton House, two barns, a blacksmith shop and its most recent acquisition, the Grammar School itself. Moving that building back to its original site was an incredible endeavor and Day-Gibson’s last major project as museum director.

For job description and requirements, candidates should contact the director search committee, at employment@oldstonehousemuseum.org.

1 Taylor Public Arts Project Seeks Committee Members

MONTPELIER — Applicants are sought to serve on a committee to choose an artist to design, create and install a permanent work of art at the One Taylor Street redevelopment project.

The project has received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to create a master plan and to commission the city’s first major public work of art. Working in collaboration with Montpelier Alive and the Community Engagement Lab-, additional fundraising and in-kind services, the entire “ArtSynergy” project is budgeted at $164,000 and expected to be completed by spring 2019.

The committee will include a representative of the City of Montpelier (ultimate owner of the artwork), and two representatives involved with the One Taylor Street redevelopment project, one artist (preferably someone experienced in large commissions) and three Montpelier residents. Vermont Arts Council Senior Program Director Michele Bailey will serve as an advisor.

The committee’s main responsibilities will be to select three finalists who will present plans for a public work, to participate in the presentations and to recommend an artist to city council. Committee activities are expected to take place between October 2017 and January 2018.

Anyone wishing to be considered for the artist selection committee should submit their name and a short description of why they wish to serve on the committee to the ArtSynergy executive committee, via Paul Gambill: paul@communityengagementlab.org. The deadline for submitting names for consideration for the Artist Selection Committee is August 25.

The Request For Qualifications from Vermont artists who would like to create the work will be issued on September 1.

‘Womanomics’ Camp: Designing an Economy that Works for Everyone

CABOT — Two authors will lead a dialogue about an economy that works for women (and everyone else) on August 5 and 6 in Cabot. Riane Eisler, president of the Center for Partnership Studies, will keynote August 5. Eisler’s books include “The Chalice and the Blade: Our History, Our Future” and “The Real Wealth of Nations: Creating a Caring Economics.”

Also, Rickey Gard Diamond of Montpelier, author of “Screwnomics: How Women (and the men who love them) ​Can Make Economic Change,” will discuss how to take action to change the almost invisible economic structures causing inequality and ecological disaster. Diamond was one of the founders of Vermont Womanomics and has won the National Newspaper Award for in-depth investigative reporting in 2012 for a series she did called “An Economics of our Own.”

The camp is hosted by Vermonters for a New Economy at the Headwaters Garden and Learning Center in Cabot. To register for the event, go to: https://womanomics.eventbrite.com.

Rise Up Bakery Gets Grants

BARRE — The Barre Historical Society has received $2,500 from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Small and Inspiring grant program and $30,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Fund. The Community Foundation grant will help further Barre Historical Society’s mission to explore, preserve and popularize the rich history and heritage of Barre by continuing the renovation of the original bakery built in 1913 by Italian granite workers. The bakery is located behind the Old Labor Hall and both buildings are owned by the Barre Historical Society and are on the National Register for Historic Places. The Rural Business Development Grant gives the bakery funds to purchase all the necessary baking equipment to make the bakery functional.

Rise Up Bakery will be a place where culinary students and community can learn about making wood fired bread and about Barre’s rich labor history. There will be a special emphasis on providing space for teens to have a chance to operate a wood fired oven and to experience the realities of a professional work space. As one teen from YouthBuild said when repairing the bakery, “The community came together over 100 years ago to build the bakery and now, 100 years later, the community is coming back together to resurrect it.”

For further information about Barre Historical Society and the bakery, go to: www.oldlaborhall.org and click on bakery in the menu. Contact Carolyn Shapiro at carolyn@energybalance.us.