HEARD ON THE STREET: 8.17.17

U.S. Department of Ed Seeks Input on ‘Every Student Succeeds’ Plan

BARRE — The U.S. Department of Education sent the Vermont Agency of Education Aug. 9 a request for revisions and clarifications to sections of the Every Student Succeeds Act Vermont state plan.

The agency now has 15 calendar days to respond to the federal feedback and submit a revised state plan no later than August 22. Written feedback is available online for the public to view.

The Agency of Education developed the accountability plan during the past two years with the help of more than 2,000 stakeholders from every county. With this plan, Vermont will use federal dollars to help communities better understand their schools’ success and needs in serving their children. The plan will provide communities with the tools and feedback to improve educational practices and student outcomes.

In addition, the federal plan will provide a little extra support for communities where children — because of poverty, bias or disability — need a little more support and effort on our part in order to thrive.

This plan replaces No Child Left Behind, which rewarded schools that got high scores on high stakes tests. Connect with the Vermont Agency of Education on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Flaming Car Causes I89 Traffic Snarl

MIDDLESEX — A Newfane man was not injured after his car went ablaze on Interstate 89. The vehicle, however, a 2004 Toyota Sienna, was totaled according to a police report. The car was owned and driven by Peter Solley, 68.

On Aug. 11 around noon, troopers from the Vermont State Police in Middlesex were notified of a vehicle fire on Interstate 89, in the vicinity of mile marker 56 northbound. Upon arrival, troopers found Solley’s Toyota Sienna fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Montpelier Fire Department and Middlesex Fire Department battled the flames, and traffic was at a standstill for approximately 30 minutes until the fire was extinguished. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical. Traffic was backed up on the interstate for approximately 1.5 hours until the situation returned to normal.

Planet Fitness to Open at Berlin Mall

BERLIN — Berlin Mall, LLC, the owner of Berlin Mall, is excited to announce a lease signing for 15,000-square-feet of space immediately beyond the mall’s main entrance, with Planet Fitness.

“We’ve been searching for years to find the right tenant for this high-profile space, and in addition to providing Central Vermont residents with a meaningful service at great value, Planet Fitness provides good jobs for the area’s workforce,” said Ken Simon, vice president of Heidenberg Properties Group, owners of Berlin Mall, LLC.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company has revolutionized the fitness industry with extremely low prices and offers a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment called the Judgement Free Zone, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully-equipped locker rooms and unlimited small group fitness instruction by certified trainers. There are three Planet Fitness franchises in Vermont (Essex Junction, South Burlington and St. Albans).

Police: Teen and Tween Burglarize Positive Pie

PLAINFIELD — Vermont State Troopers arrested two young people on charges of burglarizing Positive Pie located in Plainfield Village.

According to the police report, on Aug. 12, troopers from the Middlesex barracks received information that the Positive Pie Pizza restaurant in Plainfield had been burglarized overnight. The subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of two juveniles, age 12 and 13. Both were issued juvenile citations to appear in Washington County Court.

Bragg Farm Pumpkins Getting Ready to Roll

EAST MONTPELIER — For those thinking ahead to fall, Doug Bragg of Bragg Farm on Route 14 is preparing to roll out the pumpkins in coming weeks. This is in keeping with the family farm stand business dating back to the 1970s. Bragg’s will most likely have pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lantern pumpkins on display in their annual festive presentation at the farm stand by early September. Also, in keeping with the season, apples will be abundantly available from Champlain Orchards.

Police: Woman Lied About Assault

MIDDLESEX — Police report that a woman falsely reported an assault she said occurred on July 30. Mary Nichols, 32, Middlesex, called to report she had been assaulted, but police obtained information that she had been lying. She was subsequently issued a citation for false report to law enforcement authorities. Nichols is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on October 12.