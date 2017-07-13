‘Worthen Block’ by James Secor Selected ‘Best in Show’ at Wood Art Gallery

MONTPELIER — Artist James Secor of Montpelier won the ‘Best in Show’ award for his artwork “Worthen Block” currently on exhibit as part of the Summer Juried Show, at the T. W. Wood Gallery at 46 Barre St. Jurors for the exhibit were August Burns, Ellis Jacobson and David Schutz. Secor said, “I was drawn to the Worthen Block fire escape stairs while walking around Barre. The sharp angles made me want to sketch, and then paint, the scene.” He continued “I’m delighted to be a part of this show and such a vibrant art community in Central Vermont. To have my painting named best in show is icing on the cake.”

Secor grew up in Kentucky and he moved to Montpelier in 2012. He work has been shown throughout Vermont and the Northeast. Secor’s paintings are colorful and layered. Though his sketches are done on-site, he primarily develops his works in the studio, allowing color and compositional choices to be intuitive and inventive, rather than reflective of reality.

The exhibit includes 28 works by 23 Vermont artists in pastel, acrylics, oils, photography, collage, mixed media, and a three-dimensional piece. The Juried show runs through Friday, September 8. Gallery hours are Tuesday–Saturday 12 – 4 P.M. and by appointment.

Also on exhibit at the Gallery is a member show of the Essex Art League through July 28. Works from the T.W. Wood permanent collection will also be showing. The T.W. Wood Gallery is located at the Center for Arts & Learning at 46 Barre St.