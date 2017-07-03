Winner of Montpelier Flag Design Contest Announced

MONTPELIER — City Councilor Anne Watson and City Clerk John Odum unveiled the winner of the flag design contest for the nation’s smallest state capitol during the city of Montpelier, Vermont’s Independence Day festivities on the Statehouse lawn July 3rd.

The winning entry was one of three finalists chosen for final consideration following an open, online submission process held during April of this year. Over most of June, the three finalists were available for review on the City Clerk’s webpage and voting on a winner was open to the public.

Winning designer Chet Larrow described his entry as “emphasiz[ing] Montpelier’s representation of the 14 counties as well as being the capital of the 14th state to join the union. The gold stars are displayed in a circle to subtly represent the iconic round, gold dome that both visitors and locals come to associate the city with. All of the 14 gold stars are positioned above simple rolling hills, which are included as a connection to both the current ‘flag’ and the actual topography surrounding Montpelier. All of which in a soft, familiar, and friendly color palette.” Mr. Larrow, who currently lives in Baltimore MD, grew up in East Montpelier (where his parents still reside) and is a graduate of U-32 High School.

City Clerk John Odum indicated that the winning design, along with the other finalists and most of the other entries as well, will go on permanent display on the Clerk’s webpage later this week. The flag will formally be adopted at the next city council meeting, after which time the flag will be raised in front of City Hall. Flags will be available for purchase, and a link will be provided on the Clerk’s page as soon as they are available.