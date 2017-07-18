UPDATE – Middlesex Homicide Investigation — Police Seek Info on Shady Rill — Boyfriend Known To Pass Through Oklahoma, Wyoming

MIDDLESEX – Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit continue their investigation into the July 12 homicide of Cindy Cook and are asking for the public’s help. If you recently frequented or went camping at the Shady Rill picnic area located on Shady Rill road near the Wrightsville Reservoir off Vermont Route 12 in Middlesex between approximately Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, investigators would like to speak to you. Please call 802-229-9191 to reach VSP Major Crime Unit investigators.

Detectives also continue to search for Randal Gebo, 61 of Barre City, in connection with this investigation. See below for more information. No further information is available at this time.

###

July 17 UPDATE – Waterbury – Detectives continue to investigate the July 12 homicide of Cindy Cook and are working with authorities in several different states concerning the whereabouts of Randal Gebo. Gebo is wanted for aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a credit card issued to another. Investigation has revealed that he was in the area of Perry, Oklahoma on July 15 and Buffalo, Wyoming on July 16 Investigation into the Cindy Cook homicide in Vermont continues in conjunction with the effort to locate Gebo on these charges. No further information is available at this time.