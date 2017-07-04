Roberts Takes Triple Crown at Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular

by Michael Stridsberg

BARRE — Washington’s Ricky Roberts earned his second career Thunder Road Late Model victory and the Maplewood Triple Crown at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Monday, July 3. It was the first Late Model win since 1996 for the veteran driver.

Roberts started on the pole of the 50-lap feature and built a sizable lead over the pack. However, Northfield’s Matt White smacked the frontstretch wall on lap-39 while running third, marking the first of four late-race cautions. The yellows forced Roberts to first fend off Cody Blake and then Bobby Therrien on critical restarts. Roberts kept them and the rest of the field at bay for the win and the $800 Triple Crown bonus from Maplewood Convenience Stores.

Therrien bounced back from some tough recent fortunes to finish second while South Burlington’s Trampas Demers came on strong late to take third. Eric Badore and Eric Chase took fourth and fifth, while Blake, Mike Bailey, Darrell Morin, Tyler Cahoon, and Scott Coburn rounded out the top 10.

Rookie Jamon Perry of Hardwick scored his first career Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tiger victory in the 40-lap feature. Perry swung around the outside of fellow rookie Tyler Austin on lap 17, then held off brother Jaden Perry over the second half of the event for the win.

Jaden Parry finished second for the second week in a row while point leader Brendan Moodie of Wolcott surged to third on the final lap when Jason Woodard and Dwayne Lanphear got together. Woodard held on for fourth with Trevor Lyman inheriting fifth after Lanphear was disqualified for a post-race altercation. Mike Billado, Austin, Kevin Dodge, Mike Martin, and Robert Gordon finished sixth through 10th.

Waitsfield’s Kevin Streeter earned his second feature win of the season in the 25-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock feature. Streeter grabbed the top spot from early leader Tom Campbell on lap five, then survived a final-lap scramble to the line after Greg Collette, Will Hennequin, and Brandon Lanphear tangled on the backstretch.

Middlesex’s Campbell earned a career-best second-place finish with Wolcott’s Jamie Davis third. Dean Switser Jr., Matthew Smith, Alan Maynard, Kelsea Woodard, Reilly Lanphear, Gary Mullen, and Cooper Bouchard completed the top-10.

Hinesburg’s Garin Frost of Frost Beer Works won the 2nd Annual Vermont Brewer’s Cup to earn the title of “Vermont’s Fastest Craft Beer Brewer”. Richmond’s Ryan McKeon of Stone Corral Brewery took second with Warren’s Matt Constanza of Lawson’s Finest Liquids in third.

Thunder Road will be right back in action this Thursday, July 6 with Premium Mortgage Night. The Thunder Road Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, and Allen Lumber Stocks each have a full card of racing with a 7:00pm post time. The annual Marvin Johnson Memorial Street Stock Non-Winners Race is also on the docket. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular

Unofficial Results:

Thunder Road late models:

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

1. Ricky Roberts ( 3VT ) Washington, VT

2. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT

3. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) S. Burlington, VT

4. Eric Badore ( 04VT ) Milton, VT

5. Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT

6. Cody Blake ( 99VT ) Barre, VT

7. Mike Bailey ( 00VT ) S. Barre, VT

8. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT

9. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) Danville, VT

10. Scott Coburn ( 72VT ) Barre, VT

11. Shawn Fleury ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT

12. Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) Graniteville, VT

13. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT

14. Josh Demers ( 10VT ) Montpelier, VT

15. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT

16. Mike Foster ( 7VT ) Williston, VT

17. Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT

18. Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT

19. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT

20. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT

21. Oren Remick ( 21NH ) Warner, N.H.

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

1. #Jamon Perry ( 62 ) Hardwick, VT

2. #Jaden Perry ( 92 ) Hardwick, VT

3. Brendan Moodie ( 94 ) Wolcott, VT

4. Jason Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT

5. Trevor Lyman ( 17 ) Hinesburg, VT

6. Mike Billado ( 8 ) Essex, VT

7. #Tyler Austin ( 5 ) East Calais, VT

8. Kevin Dodge ( 88 ) Barre, VT

9. Mike Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT

10. Robert Gordon ( 20 ) Milton, VT

11. Joe Steffen ( 00 ) Grand Isle, VT

12. #Jason Pelkey ( 64 ) Barre, VT

13. Adam Maynard ( 57 ) Milton, VT

14. Kyle Streeter ( 37 ) Waitsfield, VT

15. Tyler Farnham ( 14 ) Fairlee, VT

16. Burt Spooner III ( 4 ) E. Montpelier, VT

17. Matthew Potter ( 7 ) Marshfield, VT

18. Sid Sweet Jr. ( 51 ) Williamstown, VT

19. Brian Delphia ( 25 ) Duxbury, VT

20. Mark Lanphear ( 49 ) Duxbury, VT

DSQ Dwayne Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT

Allen Lumber Street Stocks

Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown

1. Kevin Streeter ( 67 ) Waitsfield, VT

2. Tom Campbell ( 85 ) Middlesex, VT

3. Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT

4. Dean Switser, Jr. ( 45 ) Lyndonville, VT

5. Matthew Smith ( 04 ) Essex Jct., VT

6. Alan Maynard ( 10 ) Fairfax, VT

7. Kelsea Woodard ( 55 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT

8. Reilly Lanphear ( 21 ) Duxbury, VT

9. Gary Mullen ( 29 ) Tunbridge, VT

10. Cooper Bouchard ( 7 ) Hinesburg, VT

11. Kasey Collins ( 98 ) Barre, VT

12. Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77 ) East Kingston, N.H.

13. Tom Smith ( 50 ) Williamstown, VT

14. Bunker Hodgdon lll ( 83 ) E. Hardwick, VT

15. Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT

16. Brandon Lanphear ( 11 ) Morrisville, VT

17. William Hennequin ( 47 ) Hardwick, VT

18. Greg Collette ( 33 ) Milton, VT

19. Scott Weston ( 40 ) Berlin, VT

20. Stephen Martin ( 01 ) Craftsbury Common, VT

21. Peyton Lanphear ( 22 ) Duxbury, VT

22. Logan Powers ( 31 ) Middlesex, VT

23. Tim Hunt ( 93 ) Derby, VT

24. Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Barre, VT

25. J.P. DeVillars ( 48 ) Boston, Mass.