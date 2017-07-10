Program to Enhance Police and Youth Relations

MONTPELIER — In partnership with the Dairy Crème and Norwich University, the Montpelier Police Department is pleased to announce a new community relations program. This program is designed to enhance community safety and the relationship between MPD officers and the youth population in the City of Montpelier. Officers will be on patrol this summer looking for kids practicing safe habits. This also includes just being good citizens — willing to lend a hand to others.

The department is encouraging kids to be safe by doing some of the following: wear their seatbelts, wear their bicycle helmets, cross in the crosswalks, or sometimes just doing good deeds. If you are “caught,” you will be rewarded with a free ice cream cone token redeemable at the Dairy Crème, and a “Caught You!” card printed by Norwich University.

The Montpelier Police Department would like to thank the Dairy Crème and Norwich University for their generous support of this program. Without their support, this program would not be possible.

From all of us at the Montpelier Police Department, we wish you all a safe and enjoyable summer.