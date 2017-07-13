Police Seek Information — Unidentified Woman’s Body Found In Secluded Area

MIDDLESEX — On Wednesday evening July 12 at approximately 6 p.m. Vermont State Police received a call from a resident of Brook Road in the town of Middlesex, Washington County. The resident reported the discovery of a body located down an embankment off the east side of Brook Road. Vermont State Troopers from the Middlesex barracks responded to the scene and confirmed a deceased adult female located down an embankment off of Brook Road in a secluded area.

Vermont State Police Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Major Crime Unit responded to investigate. The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team was activated and responded to process the scene. This investigation is in its early stages and this death is considered suspicious. Detectives are working to identify the deceased female and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

State Police detectives are working closely with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington early this morning for autopsy; in order to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the deceased or regarding suspicious activity in the area of Brook Road in Middlesex is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.

No other information is available at this time. Additional details will be released when available.