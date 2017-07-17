Police: Arrest Warrant Issued For Homicide Victim’s Boyfriend

by Carla Occaso

MIDDLESEX — Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit on July 15 determined homicide victim Cindy Cook’s missing car and credit card are in the hands of her boyfriend, Randal Gebo, 61, Barre City. He is out of state and on the run.

Detectives determined Gebo fled the state with the vehicle and was most recently located in West Prescott, Arkansas July 14 where he used Cindy Cook’s debit card at a bank to withdraw cash. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Randal Gebo. The warrant is for aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent, a felony, and fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a credit card issued to another.

Cook, 59, of Barre City, was found deceased and in a state of decomposition down an embankment by the side of Brook Road in Middlesex July 12. She had no identification in her, police said July 13. Cook’s last known contact was on July 3 with a relative over the telephone. The relative also called Barre City Police with concerns about Cook’s whereabouts around the same time her body was found.

Police are still looking for Cook’s cream-colored 2009 Mini Cooper Clubman bearing Vermont registration GBH823.

Vermont State Police wish to thank the public for numerous tips and leads concerning possible sightings of the Mini Cooper over the last few days.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Randal Gebo or the 2009 Mini Cooper is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191. The attached photo is a recent picture of Randal Gebo.

This homicide investigation is being led by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit along with detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office and with assistance from local law enforcement, specifically the Barre City Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.

From a report issued by Scott Waterman, Vermont State Police Public Information Officer