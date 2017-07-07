POETRY: The Breeze, July 2017

The Black Lagoon Lives On The Moon
The black lagoon lives on the moon
The moon has cheese spilling on its knees
The moon likes peas but can only eat cheese
The moon is white but is not very light
The black lagoon lives on the moon
—Leonie Fournier, age 8, Union Elementary School, Montpelier
The Chicken Hawk
In the vast,
Deep blue skies
There is a hawk that is relentless
In his pursuit of farm fowl
He swoops down
Upon his prey
And just when the chicken’s feathers
Brush his sharp talons,
A gun goes off
Scaring the hawk away
He vanishes
Back into the dark,
Mysterious skies
Seeking prey once more.
—Ben Parker, age 13, South Burlington, Oak Meadow homeschool
Love Forever
Love is a circle
Round and round
Love stays forever
In everyone around
—Merjeme Lane-Karnas, age 7, Calais, unschooled
Queen Anne’s Lace
Queen, queen, Queen Anne’s Lace,
You are a beautiful queen;
Though you have a drop of blood,
You are a beautiful queen.
—Merjeme Lane-Karnas, age 7, Calais, unschooled