On The Road with Brent Curtis

My neighbor showed me the summer reading lists for his kids. (I must admit I had to pretend I was familiar with that concept.) As I reviewed the lists, I saw a few books that I thought could be enhanced by some local attractions. The Coolidge Homestead or beautiful Hildene and the Chester A. Arthur sites seemed perfect for the book on American Presidents. Places like the VINS Nature Center and the ECHO Aquarium and Science Center fit some of the nature books. I suggested the family go to https://www.vermontvacation.com/ and compare the reading list to the attractions. Check 511vt for road construction as part of the planning. I also recognized a couple of thick books that just screamed out for some Zip Lining.

Interstates

I-89 In Middlesex, drivers should expect daily northbound and southbound lane closures and slower speed limits near the US 2 overpass.

Around the State

Montpelier: Night work on Main Street continues. Day work will continue on Northfield Street with alternating one-lane traffic causing delays. Look for detour signs.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Lane closures on I-89 will slow traffic. Alternating one-lane traffic should be expected on US 2 this week. Expect delays.

East Montpelier VT 14 bridge project will show signs of life. This work will be done during off-peak traffic hours. On Sunday, July 30, night work between 7pm and 7am will begin. Excavation of RVT will cause delays during work hours.

US 302 at the Barre/Berlin town line into the city there is a paving project. Most of the next phase will be done during the day with minimal effect on traffic. Day work will have minimal impact on traffic.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 63 in Berlin and Barre Town has a resurfacing project with lane closures. Expect delays.

VT 64 has roadwork causing lane closures. Delays likely.

VT 12A from Granville Town Line to Northfield has a road improvement project affecting traffic. Look for multiple work zones in this project area. Expect delays.

Safe Travels!

Brent Curtis is the Public Outreach Coordinator for the Agency of Transportation. Brent.curtis@vermont.gov