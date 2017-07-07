New Bestselling Children’s Books

Compiled from various lists

Little Excavator

Fun, fast-paced construction story is truck lover’s delight

By Anna Dewdney

She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World

Short, inspiring profiles of groundbreaking women

By Chelsea Clinton

The Legend of Rock, Paper Scissors

A laugh-out-loud hilarious picture book about the epic tale of the classic game rock, paper, scissors

By Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (illustrator)

Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel

The hilarious sequel to the smokin’ hot New York Times best seller, perfect for story time

By Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (illustrator)

The Pearl Thief

Queenie’s origin tale in a less dark “Code Name Verity” prequel

By Elizabeth Wein

Invisible Emmie

Texting drama helps an insecure and popular girl connect

By Terri Libenson

Goodnight, Numbers

Rhyming bedtime book has sweet art and lots to count

By Danica McKellar

Blue Sky, White Stars

Stirring, poetic take on America and flag has majestic art

By Sarvinder Naberhaus

Chasing Space Young Reader’s Edition

Stellar memoir of an elite athlete and astronaut’s journey

By Leland Melvin, Laurie Caulkhoven

Where Will I Live?

Moving book about child refugees brought to life by photos

By Rosemary McCarney

Ryan Higa’s How To Write Good

YouTuber’s engaging memoir has solid writing advice, too

By Ryan Higa

The Magic Hat Soup

Sweet, whimsical tale of magic hats transforming town

By Sonja Wimmer

The Three Billy Goats Gruff

Classic tale given new, thoughtful ending and exquisite art

By Jerry Pinkney

Vampirina at the Beach

Vampire girl frolics at night in fun, zany beach romp

By Anne Marie Pace