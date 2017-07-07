New Bestselling Children’s Books

Compiled from various lists
Little Excavator
Fun, fast-paced construction story is truck lover’s delight
By Anna Dewdney
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World
Short, inspiring profiles of groundbreaking women
By Chelsea Clinton
The Legend of Rock, Paper Scissors
A laugh-out-loud hilarious picture book about the epic tale of the classic game rock, paper, scissors
By Drew Daywalt, Adam Rex (illustrator)
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel
The hilarious sequel to the smokin’ hot New York Times best seller, perfect for story time
By Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (illustrator)
The Pearl Thief
Queenie’s origin tale in a less dark “Code Name Verity” prequel
By Elizabeth Wein
Invisible Emmie
Texting drama helps an insecure and popular girl connect
By Terri Libenson
Goodnight, Numbers
Rhyming bedtime book has sweet art and lots to count
By Danica McKellar
Blue Sky, White Stars
Stirring, poetic take on America and flag has majestic art
By Sarvinder Naberhaus
Chasing Space Young Reader’s Edition
Stellar memoir of an elite athlete and astronaut’s journey
By Leland Melvin, Laurie Caulkhoven
Where Will I Live?
Moving book about child refugees brought to life by photos
By Rosemary McCarney
Ryan Higa’s How To Write Good
YouTuber’s engaging memoir has solid writing advice, too
By Ryan Higa
The Magic Hat Soup
Sweet, whimsical tale of magic hats transforming town
By Sonja Wimmer
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
Classic tale given new, thoughtful ending and exquisite art
By Jerry Pinkney
Vampirina at the Beach
Vampire girl frolics at night in fun, zany beach romp
By Anne Marie Pace