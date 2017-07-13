Mrs. Vermont Joins Tour De Cure in Raising Diabetes Awareness

MONTPELIER — Mrs. Vermont International 2017, Liane Martinelli, will greet more than 60 cyclists from around New England and the country who are pedaling more than 100 miles through the North Country to the Capitol Plaza on Tuesday, July 18, on the fourth leg of a trek to demonstrate they are in it for the long haul to stop diabetes.

The New England Classic Tour de Cure is a multi-day bicycling event that raises funds for the American Diabetes Association. Cyclists pedal 150 miles on a weekend or 550 miles in a week traveling through Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. This intrepid group of cyclists take in the scenery, take on the mountains and ride together to make a difference in the lives of more than 29 million Americans living with diabetes, including more than 50,000 people in Vermont. Their 103-mile route on the fourth day begins in Bartlett, N.H., at the Attitash Grand Summit Hotelwith rest stops in Bath, N.H., at the Upper Valley Grill in Groton, Vt., and at the Irving Oil station on Route 2 in Plainfield, Vt. The riders will depart from Bartlett at 7 a.m.

Riders will begin arriving at the Capitol Plaza at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue to arrive in small groups over the next two hours or so.

Liane Martinelli has made Diabetes Awareness her platform as Mrs. Vermont. “I am so concerned about people’s lack of awareness at how dangerous and pervasive Diabetes is,” she said. Martinelli will greet the riders at the Capitol Plaza in her sash and crown, and will speak briefly to the riders during their dinner that evening at the Capitol Plaza.

Among those riding in the New England Classic are a number of Red Riders – cyclists who have type 1 or type 2 diabetes. This year they include members of Team Blood Glucose, a group from the UK who pedal to spread the message that for those with diabetes or at risk of diabetes, activity, sports and exercise is a core tool to prevent or manage the disease.

The New England Classic is part of the American Diabetes Association’s Tour de Cure series of fundraising cycling events held in more than 30 states nationwide. In 2014, more than 60,000 cyclists in 86 events raised more than $29 million to support the mission of the American Diabetes Association: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

The New England Classic Tour de Cure is sponsored nationally by Lilly Diabetes and Primal Wear and locally by Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Whole Foods Market, Parker-Chomerics, UPS, and Bikes + Life.

