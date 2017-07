CALAIS — On July 17, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were advised of an incident that occurred on Blackberry Ridge Road in Calais. The victim was traveling on Chapin road in the area of Blackberry Ridge road when she was confronted by Kyle Pirtle, 57, of Calais, who threatened the victim and pointed a firearm in her direction. Pirtle was arrested and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $2,500.

Share it! Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Digg

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon