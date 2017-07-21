Important information regarding Makeover Montpelier:

Some sidewalk work will take place until 11 a.m.

Shoppers will always be able to access their favorite downtown businesses

There is plenty of evening parking in lots behind City Hall and Positive Pie off of Main Street and next to Julio’s Cantina off of State Street.

The community is invited to like the Makeover Montpelier Facebook page to stay informed of weekly construction updates, contest details and giveaways planned for #Makeover Montpelier Mondays. The more you shop and eat downtown during the makeover, the better chance you have to win one of the many prize packages.

Montpelier Alive is working with the VTrans outreach coordinator to ensure good communication with our local businesses, the community and visitors alike.

Look for weekly updates released every Thursday.

Mark these pages for up-to-date construction information:

City Website Page:

http://www.montpelier-vt.org/923/2017-Construction-Communications-Homepag

Makeover Montpelier Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/makeovermontpelier/

Montpelier Alive Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/MontpelierAlive/