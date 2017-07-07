Literacy Foundation Awards At-Risk Children Grant

WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has awarded 10 organizations in Vermont and New Hampshire At-Risk Children grants for fall 2017. The grant provides selected organizations serving at-risk children (up to age 12) in Vermont and New Hampshire with resources to encourage a love of reading and writing. Each of the chosen organizations will host an inspiring storytelling presentation from one of the foundation’s 60 professional authors, illustrators, graphic novelists and storytellers; receive up to $2,000 in new children’s books for an on-site library; have the option to host a family literacy event to teach skills and strategies for reading with kids; and each child present will choose two new books to keep.

This grant is awarded bi-annually in fall and spring through an online application process. Applications for Spring 2018 will be available at www.clifonline.org in the fall. Applicants not selected for this grant round are encouraged to apply again in the future.

Two local Fall 2017 At-Risk Children grantees are the Family Center of Washington County (Montpelier) and Lund Family Center. Charlotte Bend says, “Lund is very grateful to CLiF for another opportunity to promote literacy and the importance of storytelling to our families. We have enjoyed CLiF presentations at our early childhood education program and at Kids-A-Part, a program serving mothers incarcerated at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and their children in the community. We are excited to bring CLiF to our 20th Annual Adoption Picnic and watch them spark a love of reading, books and stories in a whole new audience. Reading together is a wonderful way for parents and children to connect and spend time together, and can be especially meaningful for families who have recently come together through adoption.”

About the Children’s Literacy Foundation

The Children’s Literacy Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low–income, at–risk and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, The Children’s Literacy Foundation has supported and inspired nearly 200,000 young readers and writers through six literacy program grants and has given away almost $5 million in new, high–quality children’s books. For more information about the foundation, visit www.clifonline.org.