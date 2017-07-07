Introduction to ‘The Breeze’

The Breeze is back! This is our third year of creating a publication for youth, by youth with the guidance of the staff at The Bridge. From writing the stories to editing to layout, area youth have contributed to this project every step of the way. Thank you to all of the youth contributors and to the broader community who supported this issue of The Breeze. And to everyone at The Bridge for collaborating with us and providing a space to publish our work. As with the previous editors, Lindsey Grutchfield in 2015, and Nathan Grutchfield in 2016, it is my hope that The Breeze will continue to appear on newsstands around Montpelier in the years to come.

-Julia Barstow, editor of The Breeze