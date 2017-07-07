HEARD ON THE STREET: The Breeze, July 2017

Transfer Day July 17 at Johnson State College

JOHNSON — The first Transfer Day this summer at Johnson State College for students considering transferring from another college will be July 17. Students who submit the JSC online application and other materials in advance can get an on-the-spot admission decision.

The free event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., will include a campus tour, lunch and the opportunity to talk with representatives from JSC’s admissions, financial aid and advising offices. Register at www.jsc.edu/transferdays/.

For more information, call 635-1219 or email admissions@jsc.edu.

Local Youth Served by Summer Meals, Backpack Programs

MONTPELIER — This summer, lunch will be made available free for all Montpelier children under the age of 18. The free lunch program is not just for those with financial difficulties. In fact, according to Montpelier city council member Rosie Krueger during the regular meeting July 28, the more people who come, the better.

“This program is really important to many kids who would be getting free and reduced meals under the National School Lunch program during the school year. Then in the summer they often end up going hungry because their parents aren’t able to afford lunch during the summer because that assistance drops away. So by being able to offer a summer meal site, we are really supporting those kids. And participation by more affluent families only helps the program because it maintains that site as a successful site and brings in more funds, and increases the economy of scale. So everyone with kids should think about sending their kids this summer.”

Meals will be offered at Main Street Middle School, administered by the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are to be served Monday through Friday from July 5 through August 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Krueger said, adding, “Any kid at all. You don’t have to meet any financial requirements and anyone can go and get a free meal there and there will be some cooking activities as well.”

And if a youth has trouble accessing food on weekends, the Montpelier Rotary Club has them covered. According to Dona Bate, “Rotary packs lunches for kids who have food security issues over the weekend. Every month we pack four weekends’ worth. We now have 40 kids we are serving in Montpelier. So it really is a need and if you want to do it sometime, our Rotary does it once a month, so call me, get a hold of me, I’ll be glad to connect you and have your service.”