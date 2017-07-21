HEARD ON THE STREET: 7.20.17

Program to Enhance Police and Youth Relations

MONTPELIER — In partnership with the Dairy Crème and Norwich University, the Montpelier Police Department is pleased to announce a new community relations program. This program is designed to enhance community safety and the relationship between MPD officers and the youth population in the City of Montpelier. Officers will be on patrol this summer looking for kids practicing safe habits. This also includes just being good citizens — willing to lend a hand to others.

The department is encouraging kids to be safe by doing some of the following: wear their seatbelts, wear their bicycle helmets, cross in the crosswalks or sometimes just doing good deeds. If you are “caught,” you will be rewarded with a free ice cream cone token redeemable at the Dairy Crème, and a “Caught You!” card printed by Norwich University.

The Montpelier Police Department would like to thank the Dairy Crème and Norwich University for their generous support of this program. Without their support, this program would not be possible.

The Montpelier Police Department would like to wish you all a safe and enjoyable summer.

Guy Rouelle joins DuBois & King as a Senior Airport Planner

RANDOLPH — DuBois & King consulting engineers announce that Guy Rouelle has joined the firm’s Airport Engineering group. Mr. Rouelle has 33 years of aviation experience and previously served as director of the Vermont Agency of Transportation Aviation Program, managing the 10 state airports. He is a master flight instructor, served in the U.S. Army Aviation and the U.S. Air Force and is a Department of Defense Air Traffic Control Examiner. He lives in East Calais and works out of the firm’s Randolph headquarters.

Founded in 1962, DuBois & King provides multidiscipline engineering services from offices in Randolph, South Burlington, Brandon and Springfield, Vermont and Bedford and Laconia, New Hampshire.

Duo Caught On Camera Vandalizing And Stealing

MARSHFIELD — Police report that on the nights of May 21 and 30, two young men committed vandalism and theft on School Street. Dylan Holmes-Sanborn, 18, from Marshfield and an unnamed 16-year-old from Cabot were charged with unlawful mischief and petit larceny.

According to the Vermont State Police report, on various dates between May 15 and May 30, State Police in Middlesex received complaints about vandalisms occurring in the area, to include vandalism to the Waste Water Treatment Facility, two vehicles and items being stolen from one of the vandalized vehicles. With the help of staff at the town clerk’s office in Marshfield, surveillance footage captured the incidents on camera. Subsequent to the investigation, Holmes-Sanborn and the 16-year-old juvenile were arrested for unlawful mischief and petit larceny. Both parties have been issued a citation and are scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court. Holmes-Sanborn will appear at the Criminal Division on August 10 at 8:30 a.m. and the juvenile will appear at the Family Division on August 24 at 12:30 p.m.

Russians Beautify Montpelier

MONTPELIER — The Parks and Tree Board prepared for three volunteer groups during mid-July. The International Volunteers for Peace group was to arrive July 9 and stay for three weeks. A group of 35 Russian university students are focusing on environmental sustainability. They are to be working with us around the city, engaging in projects such as planting, raking and mulching. Also, a group from National Life offered help as well.

Worthen Block by James Secor Selected ‘Best in Show’ at Wood Art Gallery

MONTPELIER — Artist James Secor of Montpelier won the ‘Best in Show’ award for his artwork “Worthen Block” currently on exhibit as part of the Summer Juried Show at the T. W. Wood Gallery at 46 Barre St. Jurors for the exhibit were August Burns, Ellis Jacobson and David Schutz. Secor said, “I was drawn to the Worthen Block fire escape stairs while walking around Barre. The sharp angles made me want to sketch, and then paint, the scene.” He continued “I’m delighted to be a part of this show and such a vibrant art community in Central Vermont. To have my painting named best in show is icing on the cake.”

Secor grew up in Kentucky and he moved to Montpelier in 2012. His work has been shown throughout Vermont and the Northeast. Secor’s paintings are colorful and layered. Though his sketches are done on-site, he primarily develops his works in the studio, allowing color and compositional choices to be intuitive and inventive, rather than reflective of reality.

The exhibit includes 28 works by 23 Vermont artists in pastel, acrylics, oils, photography, collage, mixed media and a three-dimensional piece. The Juried show runs through Friday, September 8. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday 12 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

Also on exhibit at the gallery is a member show of the Essex Art League through July 28. Works from the T.W. Wood permanent collection will also be showing. The T.W. Wood Gallery is located at the Center for Arts & Learning at 46 Barre St.

Hamlet: Ghosts! Revenge! Ennui! Comedy!

TUNBRIDGE — To see or not to see? Finally an answerable question! The Chelsea Funnery presents William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Actors age 8 to 12 use movement, puppetry, inventive staging and song. They bring alive the doubts, questions, ponderings and action of a community mad with grief, power and love. Villains usurp the throne, ghosts cry revenge, young lovers are torn apart and clowns bury the dead in this timeless tale.

“Each year audience members come up to us after the show sharing how they secretly never liked, or ‘got,’ Shakespeare until they came to see our actors perform,” Director Kailie Larkin said.

Hamlet will be performed outdoors Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. at the Tunbridge School on Route 110. Rain location is at the Chelsea Town Hall. More information at www.thechelseafunnery.com.

Man Jailed For Aiming Gun at Woman

CALAIS — On July 17, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks were advised of an incident that occurred on Blackberry Ridge Road in Calais. The victim was traveling on Chapin road in the area of Blackberry Ridge road when she was confronted by Kyle Pirtle, 57, of Calais, who threatened the victim and pointed a firearm in her direction. Pirtle was arrested and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $2,500.