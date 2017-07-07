‘Dream, Girl’ Documentary to be Shown in Waitsfield

WAITSFIELD — The Vermont Women’s Fund is hosting a screening of a documentary about women entrepreneurs, “Dream, Girl,” on Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m.at the Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield.

Dream, Girl showcases the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs and the risks they take to achieve their dreams. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and mingling. The film starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a panel of local women entrepreneurs including Emily Doyle (Ursa Major), Leigh Williams (Laughing Moon Chocolates) and others to be announced soon. The panel discussion will be followed by more time for networking and refreshments.

Since its release, “Dream, Girl” has been shown in 81 different countries. In May of 2016, it was viewed at a private screening at the White House for the Council on Women and Girls. The Vermont Women’s Fund also recently co-sponsored screenings of the film in Burlington, White River Junction and Manchester.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, to view the trailer or to buy tickets, visit vermontcf.org/dreamgirl-waitsfield.

Proceeds benefit the Vermont Women’s Fund. This event is made possible by the support of these sponsors: Big Picture Café and Theater, Laughing Moon Chocolates, Ursa Major, the Common Man Restaurant, the Historic Waitsfield Village, 4orty Bridge Boutique, East Warren Community Market, Broadleaf Landscape Architecture, Valley Works, Valley Glow Yoga and the Vermont Community Foundation. The Vermont Women’s Fund is a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation.