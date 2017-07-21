CVHS Walk for Animals Raises Over $60K

MONTPELIER — This year’s Walk for Animals was on June 3 and was the best ever with lots of family-friendly and dog-friendly fun for everyone, raising over $60,000 that will help save over 1,000 animals at Central Vermont Humane Society. The top adult fundraiser raised over $3,500, and this year many kids raised funds, including the winner for ‘Top Team.’ Team Natalie and Chloe, two young teenagers, raised over $1,000 for animals.

These contributions go directly to save animal lives,” said Executive Director Laurie Garrison. “Central Vermont Humane Society provides exceptional care and finds new loving homes for over 1,000 animals a year, and this event helps make that all possible.” Among the animals cared for this year alone included a litter of nine motherless puppies, an injured kitten who was abandoned in a box in the middle of the road and a dog who needed a leg amputation. Garrison notes “Every day CVHS makes decisions to go the extra mile for animals, the support of our community for this event enables CVHS to continue to go that extra mile.”

An enthusiastic crowd of people and their dogs walked through Montpelier and past the State House. There were three new contests for dogs. Top prize in the costume contest went to a dog dressed as M&M candies. Other exceptional costumes included a lobster, a lion, a sailor, a foursome dressed in patriotic garb and more. Prizes were also awarded for Best Kisser and Best Trick. For the humans, prizes were awarded to the top three adult fundraisers, the top three child fundraisers and top fundraising team. People who adopted their dogs were given a special ribbon and everyone wore theirs proudly.

One of the attendees summed the day up best: “My family and I had so much fun at this event. The fact that it all helps save animals makes the entire day special.”

Central Vermont Humane Society gives special thanks to lead sponsors 802Cars and One Stop Country Pet Supply, along with the hundreds of walkers, fundraisers and volunteers who made the event such a success.