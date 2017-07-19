Boyfriend of Murdered Woman Arrested

The afternoon of July 19, Randal Gebo was arrested in Downers Grove, Illinois by the Illinois State Police following a traffic stop. Gebo was identified as the operator and sole occupant of the 2009 Mini Cooper that belongs to homicide victim, Cindy Cook. Gebo was arrested without incident on outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for aggravated vehicle operation without owners consent and fraudulent use and possession of a credit card issued to another. The vehicle was seized as evidence, by Illinois State Police following Gebo’s arrest.

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit detectives are working closely with prosecutors and the Illinois State Police in furtherance of this investigation. Prior to Gebo’s arrest this afternoon, detectives working with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Burlington, obtained a federal arrest warrant for Gebo on federal charges directly related to the vehicle theft and fraudulent use of the victim’s credit cards.

Gebo will appear in Federal court tomorrow, July 20 in Illinois for an initial appearance. No other details are available at this time.

Detectives are appreciative of all of those who have come forward with information and continue to ask for the public’s assistance with information regarding this investigation. The homicide investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Unit detectives at 802-229-9191.