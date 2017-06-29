Attorney General Launches Scam Alert

by Marichel Vaught

The office of the Vermont Attorney General announced the launch of the new scam alert system available to Vermonters through the already existing statewide emergency alert system from the Vermont Department of Public Safety, VT-ALERT. The announcement was made on June 29 at a press conference held at the Department of Public Safety in Waterbury. Attorney General T.J. Donovan was joined by supporting agencies of the project — AARP, Department of Financial Regulation, Green Mountain Power, Vermont Emergency Management and Vermont Bankers Association.

This alert system will allow the immediate notification of a scam hitting the state by way of email, text or voicemail recording.

According to Donovan, it is almost impossible to prosecute a scammer but being victimized by a scam can be prevented.

7,000 of the 13,000 calls that the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program received last year were related to being targets or victims of a scam.

Vermonters have been scammed out of thousands of dollars through a variety of scenarios such as a caller posing as utility companies threatening to end services if the individual does not make payment immediately over the phone.

Once a scam is reported to the Attorney General’s office, an alert will be released giving notification of what the scam is, what to do when you are targeted and who to call if you have fallen victim and lose money.

People are encouraged to sign up to start receiving these alerts by either visiting consumer.vermont.gov or calling 1-800-649-2424.

VT ALERT currently has 20,000 subscribers who are already receiving alerts on missing persons, inclement weather and/or other crisis and emergencies.