Trash Tramp Rescues and Police Dispatcher Shelters Baby Bird

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — A tiny baby bird, nestled in a nest of shredded affadavits and restraining orders, spent a couple of hours safely at the Montpelier Police Department June 6.

Anne Ferguson, head of the Trash Tramps — a volunteer group that meets every Tuesday to pick up litter around the city — said she found the bird while she was picking up cigarette butts in front of Pho Thai Express on Main Street. Its siblings were found dead.

Dispatcher Sharon Olson kept the bird safe while Ferguson figured out what to do with her little ward. She and her partner made arrangements to connect with the Vermont Institute of Natural Science — also bird rescuers — to pick up the bird June 7.