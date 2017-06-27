Supervisor Reportedly Gropes Soldier At Firing Range

JERICHO — On June 23, Vermont State Police – Williston barracks was contacted by members of the Army National Guard reporting an incident of lewd conduct which occurred at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho.

Investigation into this incident revealed that an Army National Guard soldier who was at the facility in Jericho for training had been inappropriately touched while in formation by one of her supervisors. This occurred while both soldiers were standing in a formation at the facility on June 22. The alleged offender was reported to be Sgt. Jon Downing, age 33, from Hyannis Massachusetts. Both soldiers were in the same unit.

The name of the victim is being withheld. The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence. The person was 25 years old.

Downing was issued a Citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on June 27 to answer the charge of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. The Army National Guard advised that they would be conducting their own investigation into this incident to run concurrently with the State investigation.