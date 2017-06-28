Stone Environmental Changes Leadership

Hanzas and Winchell are both longtime Stone veterans and leaders in their respective fields. They currently serve on the company’s senior management team and are well positioned to take on these new executive roles, as well as continue to lead Stone’s agrochemical fate and exposure and environmental modeling teams.

“John and Mike bring experience and complementary talents that will take Stone to the next level of quality, innovation, and responsiveness that our clients expect to see,” said Stone. “They are supported by an amazing team of professionals who are passionate about the work they perform and make Stone a great place to work. Personally, I am looking forward to contributing on number of different levels as Stone Environmental moves onto this new chapter.”

Healy said, “For me, the last 20-plus years working at Stone have been an incredible and rewarding experience. In 1995, I was thrilled to lead and grow our Graphic Information Systems services with the help of some incredibly talented folks. It has been an amazing time for this technology’s explosion. I feel confident with Hanzas and Winchell at Stone’s helm that over the next 25 years they will take our scientists, technology, and clients to new levels.”