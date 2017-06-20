SPECIAL ELECTION — Merger: ‘Yes’; Tax stabilization: resounding ‘yes’; leashes in Hubbard Park? ‘No’

UNOFFICIAL JUNE 20 2017 SPECIAL CITY MEETING RESULTS:
1341 ballots cast
Article 1 (School Merger) – PASSED
YES: 770
NO: 518
Article 2 (School Directors)
School Director, term ending March 2019 (2 positions):
Steve Hingtgen 864
Peter Sterling 819
School Director, term ending March 2020 (3 positions):
Michele Braun 834
Tina Muncy 846
Jim Murphy 781
School Director, term ending March 2021 (2 positions):
Bridget Asay 898
Becky Bowen 789
Article 3 (Tax stabilization, 2/3rds vote needed) – PASSED
YES 950
NO 236
Article 4 (Leash law, Hubbard Park – advisory) – FAILED
YES 637
NO 678