SPECIAL ELECTION — Merger: ‘Yes’; Tax stabilization: resounding ‘yes’; leashes in Hubbard Park? ‘No’

UNOFFICIAL JUNE 20 2017 SPECIAL CITY MEETING RESULTS:

 

1341 ballots cast

 

Article 1 (School Merger) – PASSED
YES: 770
NO: 518

 

Article 2 (School Directors)
School Director, term ending March 2019 (2 positions):
Steve Hingtgen 864
Peter Sterling 819

 

School Director, term ending March 2020 (3 positions):
Michele Braun 834
Tina Muncy 846
Jim Murphy 781

 

School Director, term ending March 2021 (2 positions):
Bridget Asay 898
Becky Bowen 789

 

Article 3 (Tax stabilization, 2/3rds vote needed) – PASSED
YES 950
NO 236

 

Article 4 (Leash law, Hubbard Park – advisory) – FAILED
YES 637
NO 678
