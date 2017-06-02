School for Children with Autism Licensed

BARRE — Washington County Mental Health Specialized Treatments and Reaching Success Program has established the STARS School. STARS School will provide full, onsite educational services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder or other developmental delays. STARS, in collaboration with Washington County’s ChOICE Academy, became licensed through the Vermont Board of Education March 21. The school will provide services for students in grades 1 through 12 at 260 Beckley Hill Rd. in Barre.

For more information, please contact Jasmine Boucher at JasmineB@wcmhs.org or 476-1480.