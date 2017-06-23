On The Road with Brent Curtis

I think many of us get upset when folks park in handicap-designated spots for convenience rather than necessity. This is a very selfish act and deserving of a ticket and a tow. On the other hand, if you have questions about disabled plates and placards, the Department of Motor Vehicles has a great website you can go to: http://dmv.vermont.gov/registrations/license-plates/disabled-plates-placards .You will find all the forms you need as well as a section on how to apply for a “Temporary Disabled Parking Permit”. Please respect our friends and neighbors who need these spaces.

Interstates

I-89 In Middlesex, drivers should expect daily northbound and southbound lane closures and slower speed limits near the US 2 overpass.

I-91 Southbound at the US Customs office still has roadwork going on. Northbound in Lyndon the right lane and shoulder will be closed for a shoulder project. Expect lane shifts.

Around the Area

Montpelier: Night work on State Street continues. Day work will continue on Northfield Street. Daily roadwork on Northfield Street will extend from Memorial Drive to Derby Drive through October. Northfield Street will be open to local traffic only.

US 2 in Middlesex has a bridge replacement project affecting traffic. Alternating one-lane traffic should be expected this week. Expect delays.

US 302 at the Barre/Berlin town line has a nighttime paving project this week. Milling will continue on US 302/Washington Street to Poulin Auto, VT 14/South Main Street to Jockey Hollow. Alternating one-lane traffic will cause delays in these work zones.

VT 100B in Moretown has that long-term bridge project with traffic signals and one lane.

VT 63 in Berlin and Barre Town has a resurfacing project with lane closures. Expect delays.

VT 64 has a paving project that is causing delays.

VT 65 in Brookfield has an ongoing resurfacing project with short delays.

VT 12A from Granville Town Line to Northfield has a road improvement project affecting traffic. Watch for gravel surfaces that could puncture tires and damage windshields if motorists do not exercise caution. Expect delays.

